90% of Atiku’s woes caused by his lawyers, they knew he had no case —Clarke

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and elder statesman, Chief Robert Clarke, has blamed the legal team of Atiku Abubakar for his woes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s verdict ratifying President Bola Tinubu’s victory.

Clarke made this call on Friday during an interview on Arise TV, noting that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) never had a case in the certificate issue involving President Bola Tinubu.

Atiku’s request to be permitted to present a copy of President Tinubu’s certificate, which he received from the CSU, was denied by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The court determined that the time frame within which such evidence might be accepted under the constitution had passed.

Speaking during the interview, Clarke said, “90 percent of Atiku’s woes were caused by his lawyers. What they should have done 15, 20 years ago, and even 30 days ago, they did not do; instead, because they have easy money to travel to America to collect this and that, they are now bamboozling everybody in Nigeria to show Atiku has a case. Atiku has never had a case in this matter.

“He has been fighting Tinubu for the past 20 years; is it today that he is looking for evidence to fight him? So, I’m happy that we’ve got to talk to the lawyers so we can make sure our supporters are not carried away by propaganda.

“It beats my mind how any lawyer in Nigeria today would ask Tinubu to show his certificate at the time they were asking him to do so. A matter that has been dealt with at different forums, you are now making a hype of it, spending money, and sending witnesses to America; it’s because the Nigerian system allows you to throw money away.

“I don’t see how a lawyer can tell Atiku that a matter he did not raise in the Court of Appeal which is the court of first instance, and he’s now going to the Supreme Court, which is an appellate court, and will come to tell you, “Atiku, you have a case; my son discovered that Tinubu did not attend university, and you accepted.”

