Tinubu promises to exceed expectations after surviving Atiku, Obi’s legal hurdles

President Bola Tinubu has expressed happiness at the verdict of the Supreme Court on the February 25 election.

A seven-member panel of the apex court led by Justice John Okoro had earlier on Thursday upheld Tinubu’s victory in the election.

The panel dismissed the appeals filed by the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, on the September 6 verdict of the presidential election petitions tribunal for lack of merit.

It ruled against the appellants on all the appeals raised on the tribunal’s judgement.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, after the ruling, the president urged his opponents to join hands with him to rebuild the country.

He commended the judiciary for upholding the rule of law despite pressure and attempts at intimidation by some political actors.

President Tinubu said his success at the Supreme Court had further energised and strengthened his commitment to serve all Nigerians irrespective of their political persuasions, tribes, and faiths.

He promised to exceed expectations in service delivery and good governance following his victory at the apex court.

He said: “There is no doubt, with the profound judgment of today, that our electoral jurisprudence and constitutional democracy are further consolidated and embedded more indelibly in our national identity because of the diligence and undaunted professionalism of the Honourable Justices who presided over the matter.

“While the verdict of today has laid to rest the agitating discourse over who truly won the 2023 presidential election and met the constitutional requirements as laid out by law, I want to reiterate that my faith in our nation’s judiciary has never been shaken, not even for a moment, because I know that our hallowed courts of law will not fail to administer justice to all Nigerians in all matters and at all times.

“With deep gratitude to God Almighty, I solemnly and humbly accept today’s judicial victory with an intense sense of responsibility and a burning desire to meet the great challenges confronting our people.

“Our ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda for a greater and prosperous Nigeria has further gained momentum and I will continue to work from morning to night, every single day, to build a country that meets our collective yearnings and aspirations.

“We are all members of one household, and this moment demands that we continue to work and build our country together. The strength of our diversity and the great citizenship that binds us must now compel us forward in directing the energy of our people toward building a virile, stronger, united, and more prosperous country.

“In the days and months ahead, I trust that the spirit of patriotism will be elevated into supporting our administration to improve the living conditions of Nigerians. I am prepared to welcome the contributions of all Nigerians to foster and strengthen our collective progress.

“I send my immense gratitude to all Nigerians for the mandate to serve our country. I promise again to meet and exceed your expectations in service delivery and good governance, working with my team and trusting in the grace of God.”

