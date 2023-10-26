Ganduje to Atiku, Obi: Wait till 2031 for another shot at presidency

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday, told the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, to wait till 2031 for another shot at the presidency.

The former Kano State governor was reacting to the Supreme Court verdict which affirmed President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election.

A seven-member panel of the apex court led by Justice John Okoro had earlier on Thursday dismissed the appeals filed by the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, for lack of merit.

The panel ruled against the appellants on all the appeals raised on the election.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, the APC chairman said the apex court’s verdict was proof that the presidential election was not manipulated contrary to claims by the opposition.

He urged Atiku and Obi to wait till 2031 when Tinubu would have completed his second term for another attempt at the country’s highest political office.

Ganduje also appealed to the duo to bury their hatchets and join hands with President Tinubu to reposition the country towards sustainable growth and development.

The APC chief stressed that the Supreme Court verdict would pave the way for the president to concentrate on the implementation of the APC “Renewed Hope” mandate for the benefit of Nigerians.

The statement read: “Nigeria belongs to all of us. It is our responsibility as patriots to pool our resources together to move the country forward. I congratulate both Atiku and Obi on their dogged fight in extending the frontiers of our democracy and law.

“This is democracy. Tinubu’s victory is another victory for democratic rule in the country. There is still room for both Obi and Atiku to actualize their presidential aspiration after the second term tenure of President Tinubu in 2031.”

