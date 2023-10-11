Tinubu, Ganduje, Okorocha present as APC launches governorship campaign in Imo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday launched its campaign for the November 11 governorship election in Imo State.

The campaign rally held in Owerri, the state capital, was attended by President Bola Tinubu, the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, and other members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Others at the rally were governors Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Bassey Otu (Cross River), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Francis Nwifiru (Ebonyi), Ahmed Aliyu (Sokoto), Mai Mala-Buni (Yobe) and Umar Namadi (Jigawa) as well as some members of the National Assembly.

The duo of former Imo State governors, Rochas Okorocha and Ikedi Ohakim also attended the event.

Tinubu was represented at the campaign rally by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

In his address at the forum, Tinubu said the people of South-East cannot afford to play independently in Nigeria’s politics.

He commended Governor Hope Uzodimma for adding value to Imo through his giant strides in infrastructural development and the increase in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state.

The president said: “From a paltry N16 billion annually, he has increased the IGR to more than N30 billion per annum.

“For the purpose of consolidation and continuity, it is important for the people of Imo to rally round Uzodimma and get him re-elected.

“You may not appreciate him but in the fullness of time, you will come to realise how important he is in the politics of Ndigbo.”

In his remark, Ganduje praised Uzodimma for providing good governance in the state.

He urged the people of Imo to re-elect the governor on November 11.

“It is important because it has been the culture that when a new government comes in, it abandons the projects of the previous government.

“In your own case, we need continuity. Continuity will lead to consolidation, consolidation will lead to sustainability, sustainability will lead to progress and progress will lead to prosperity,” the former Kano State governor added.

