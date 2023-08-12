Politics
Uzodinma dumps deputy governor, unveils new running mate ahead of Imo election
The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Saturday unveiled Mrs. Chinyere Ekomaru, as his running mate ahead of the November 11 governorship election in the state.
In his address at the event held in Owerri, the governor insisted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would not fail the state and urged the residents to support the party with their votes in the election.
He promised to consolidate on the success recorded by his administration in the last four years if re-elected in November.
He also dismissed reports of a feud with the Deputy Governor, Placid Njoku.
Uzodinma: “I have enumerated a few of our achievements today just to let Imo people know that the APC government remains the best bet to the attainment of improved life and economic development we all yearn for.
“So, during the campaign for re-election, I want my work to do the campaigns. So, Imo people that I know are very appreciative of what we have done in the last 43 months.
“We don’t need to employ tactics, subterfuge, propaganda, and deceitful politics to achieve re-election. That belongs to the opposition who have nothing concrete to say.”
