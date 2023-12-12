Uzodinma presents 2024 budget estimate of N592.2bn to Imo Assembly

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Tuesday, presented the 2024 budget proposal of N592.2 billion to the state’s House of Assembly for approval.

In his address while presenting the appropriation bill, the governor said N100.9 billion was set aside as recurrent expenditure and N491.2 billion as capital spending in the document christened: “Budget of Renewed Economic Growth.”

He said the capital expenditure increased by 32 percent in the budget.

This, according to him, was an indication of his determination to stimulate and fast-track the state’s economic growth.

The governor promised that every fund projected for the development of the state would be judiciously used to achieve a common goal.

Uzodinma said: “Prudent and efficient management of public funds is the new norm that cannot be compromised.

“As always, all capital projects must be subject to due process, routine scrutiny, and audit.”

He urged the House to grant the budget accelerated passage to ensure that it was ready from January 1, 2024.

Earlier, the Speaker of the House, Mr. Chike Olemgbe, commended the governor for ensuring a harmonious working relationship between the executive and legislature.

He said the development provided a conducive environment for the legislature to carry out its duties in the state.

