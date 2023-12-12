Senate decries meagre allocation to information ministry in 2024 budget

The Senate Committee on Information on Tuesday decried the meagre allocation to the Ministry of Information and National Orientation in the 2024 budget.

The chairman of the committee, Senator Kenneth Eze, spoke when the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, appeared for the 2024 budget defense in Abuja.

He said: “This is not a budget that can be visible if we are telling our story as a country. There is no way we can go far, you have a great initiative on how you are going to transform the country in the area of information.

“I wonder how you are going to do that with these little resources.

“Information ministry is a very sensitive ministry that should be taken seriously and funded and if we are talking about the Renewed Hope Agenda that we want as a country, the information ministry should be at the forefront.

‘’It should be the image maker to sensitise the people. There is a widening gap between the government and the people, there must be enough information to bridge the gap.

“I looked around in the budget, I didn’t see the Nigeria Press Council, APCON, and other agencies. Is the government telling us that the agencies are being scraped, that they can function without personnel?

‘’Who will pay their salary? Just a few months ago, new DGs and Executive Secretaries were appointed.

READ ALSO: Senate demands 10% budget allocation to agriculture

”Hon. Minister, this is a serious matter for the committee to look into and we shall surely do that.’’

The minister had earlier informed the lawmakers that the national values and attitudes re-orientation campaign under the aegis of the National Values Charter (NVC), would be launched in 2024.

He pointed out that the N1 billion allocated to the ministry as capital expenditure in 2024 was not sufficient for the implementation of the programmes.

“The ministry desires to have a big national conversation around our values and attitudes re-orientation so that Nigeria will at least rediscover itself and reclaim some of those values that had been eroded over the years, so we can have a better country for all of us.

‘’We also desired the launch of the national and international branding campaign for Nigeria to highlight and showcase its immense natural and cultural resources.

‘’We are also going to convene regular series of press briefings and media engagements for cabinet members and other senior government officials to avail Nigerians of what various ministries and agencies are doing so that Nigerians will be carried along on what and what are the projects and programmes of the government,” Idris stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now