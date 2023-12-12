Tinubu writes Senate, seeks speedy confirmation of Population Commission Commissioners

President Bola Tinubu has written to the Nigerian Senate seeking a speedy consideration and confirmation of three new executive commissioners for the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) he recently appointed.

The President’s letter which was read on the floor of the Senate by Senate President Godswill Akpabio at the resumed plenary on Tuesday, also requested the confirmation of the nomination of 19 commissioners of the National Population Commission (NPC).

The President also asked the Upper Chamber to confirm the nomination of Bashir Indabawa (North-West), Enorense Amadasu (South-South) and Babajide Fasina (South-West) as NPC commissioners.

The NPC appointees who are up for the screening are:

1. Emmanuel Eke (Abia)

2. Clifford Zirra (Adamawa)

3. Chidi Ezeoke (Anambra)

4. Isa Buratai (Borno)

5. Alex Ukam (Cross River)

6. Blessyn Brume-Ataguba (Delta)

7. Jeremiah Nwankwegu (Ebonyi)

8. Tony Aiyejina (Edo)

9. Ejike Ezeh (Enugu)

10. Abubakar Damburam (Gombe)

11. Uba Nnabue (Imo)

12. Dogon Garba (Kaduna)

13. Aminu Tsanyawa (Kano)

14. Yori Afolabi (Kogi)

15. Olakunle Sobukola (Ogun)

16. Temitayo Oluwatuyi (Ondo)

17. Mary Afan (Plateau)

18. Ogiri Henry (Rivers

19. Saany Sale (Taraba)

