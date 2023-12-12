INEC inaugurates nine new RECs

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Tuesday, swore in nine additional Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The newly deployed RECs who were inaugurated include Abubakar Dambo Sarkin Pawa (Kebbi), Abubakar Ma’aji Ahmed (Borno), Dr. Anugbum Onuoha (Edo), Ehimeakhe Shaka Isah (Akwa Ibom), Mal. Aminu Idris (Kaduna), Mohammed Sadiq Abubakar (Kwara), Mrs. Oluwatoyin O. Babalola (Ondo), Olubunmi O. Omoseyindemi (Ekiti), and Shehu L. Wahab (Nasarawa).

Their inauguration was sequel to their approval by the Senate on November 1 after President Bola Tinubu had forwarded their names to the National Assembly for confirmation of their nomination in accordance with the provisions of Section 154(1) of the Constitution.

During the swearing-in ceremony, Yakubu charged the new RECs that the conduct of elections was not only a huge responsibility but also a sacred duty, and urged them to be guided by the electoral legal framework, the code of conduct for RECs and good conscience.

“The conduct of elections is not only a huge responsibility but also a sacred duty. As RECs, you are the representatives of the Commission in the various States to which you will be deployed shortly,” the INEC boss said.

“I urge you not to engage in a puerile debate that adds no value to your work. At the same time, you must not be impervious to genuine criticisms. You must maintain the Commission’s tradition of regular consultations with critical stakeholders.

“You must always be very firm in ensuring fairness and transparency to all. Let me make it clear to you from the outset that you must at all times be guided by the electoral legal framework, the code of conduct for RECs, and your good conscience.

“Similarly, I must warn you to understand and operate within the limits of your delegated powers and responsibilities. Our State offices are part and parcel of the Commission and we will not hesitate to deal with acts of defiance, indiscretion, or transgression on the part of any REC.”

