17 parties to field candidates in Edo governorship election — INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Wednesday at least 17 political parties would field candidates in the September 21 governorship election in Edo State.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said 17 parties had successfully uploaded their candidates’ nomination forms for the election on the INEC portal before the 6:00 p.m. deadline on March 24 when the dedicated portal automatically shut down.

Olumekun added that the personal particulars of the candidates and their running mates would be published by the commission on March 30 in line with Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

He said: “The commission shall publish the personal particulars by displaying copies of Form EC9 along with all academic credentials and other documents submitted by each candidate at the state headquarters and the 18 local government offices across Edo.”

The national commissioner appealed to Nigerians to scrutinise the documents when published.

