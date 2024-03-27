Gov Alia denies calling for Ganduje’s resignation as APC chairman

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has denied calling for the resignation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Alia was reacting to reports that he joined some individuals at a meeting in the state to demand the resignation of the former Kano State governor as APC chairman.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Makurdi by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Tersoo Kula, the governor said he enjoyed a good relationship with the Ganduje-led APC National Working Committee (NWC).

The statement read: “It is imperative to clarify that at no point did Governor Alia assembled, attended and sent a representative or participated in any meeting to discuss the removal or call for resignation of Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

“The Benue State governor remains firm in his support and allegiance to the leadership of the National Working Committee of the APC under the leadership of Alhaji Ganduje.

“Furthermore, at no point, whether publicly or privately, has the governor advocated or expressed any desire for the resignation of the APC national chairman.

“He is alive to his responsibilities as the leader of APC in Benue State and is doing everything legitimate to reposition the party for future victories.”

