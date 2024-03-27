PDP screens seven governorship aspirants in Ondo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) screening committee on Wednesday screened seven governorship aspirants in Ondo State.

Those screened at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja are Adeolu Akinwumi, Chief Olusola Ebiseni, Otunba Bamidele Akingboye, Kolade Akinjo, Elder Bosun Arebuwa, John Mafo and Agboola Ajayi.

The committee is headed by the former Ebonyi State governor, Sam Egwu with Senator Isa Lau, Chief Emmanuel Ogidi, Mrs. Olivia Dazyman, ⁠Tanko Beji, and Mrs. Gladys Ashemuke as members.

Others were Chief Rahman Owokoniran as Secretary and Caroline Akinsete as Administrative Secretary.

Egwu told journalists at 3:30 p.m. that all the aspirants presented themselves for screening.

He, however, said some of the aspirants whose documents were not complete promised to come back to complete the documentation.

The former governor said the committee would present its report to the party after the conclusion of the exercise.

Egwu said: “We feel like everyone should have a level playing ground, with no opportunity to say they were screened out deliberately.

“The screening is going on till 5:00 p.m. today. PDP is the party that wants to give people opportunities provided they play by the rules of the game.

“If a candidate tells us he forgot a document and he is going to bring his document before 5:00 p.m., Why not?

“We don’t want to give them the impression that the party has a candidate it supports. Only a few persons are involved in this case.”

