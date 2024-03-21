Eyitayo Jegede withdraws from Ondo PDP guber primary race

A two time governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) has withdrawn from the governorship race.

Jegede was the candidate of the party in 2016 and 2020. He lost to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), with speculations that he might contest for the third time.

Addressing party members in Akure on Thursday, Jegede said that although, the constitution of the PDP is silent on zoning, he asked his supporters to remain and work for the progress of the party for future elections.

In a statement titled “It is Time to Rebuild the Party for Victory” Jegede said he would allow other aspirants to try their luck this time around and ultimately win the next governorship election.

He said: “A decision has to be taken whether we need to repeat the same process that we passed through in 2016 and 2020.

“After several intensive and extensive consultations, consolidations, and reconsiderations, it became obvious that we need to reexamine whether to proceed or take a detour that could guarantee an alignment with the preponderance of opinion in terms of the quest for equitable representation, equity, and fair play particularly at the level of governorship.

‘It is imperative to state that our party constitution is not receptive to zoning and this has been demonstrated through the election of successive Governors, the elections were not based on zoning but on merit.

“1 must also state here, albeit clearly that the succession since the civilian administration had witnessed the emergence of two Governors (Chief Adebayo Adefarati and Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu) from the Northern Senatorial district. Governors Olusegun Agagu and current Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa, from Southern Senatorial District.

“The central produced Governor Olusegun Mimiko. Their respective tenure had been based on both constitutional provisions and/ or providence.

“Today, we have an array of governorship aspirants who are competent and distinguished in their various callings, we also have those who have shown exceptional qualities including consistency and unalloyed loyalty to the party.

“| feel it is time to allow these men the opportunity to try their luck in the primary and by God’s grace, ultimately win the governorship election, all the aspirants would be accorded every support that is available at my disposal.”

Jegede directed his supporters to make necessary sacrifices to ensure victory for the PDP in the forthcoming election.

“I am committed to making all necessary sacrifices to provide solutions to the problems of the party rather than join in compounding it.

” I recognize that the success of our party is achievable if we all work together, and I, therefore request you to join hands with the party leadership in your wards and in our various local government areas to ensure a rancor-free primary and a successful outing in the forthcoming governorship elections”, Jegede said.

