Gov Alia cautions politicians against playing politics with Benue insecurity

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, on Saturday, urged politicians to stop politicising the security situation in the state.

The governor made the call when he visited Gbajir, Ityulugh District in Ukum local government area where militia groups reportedly killed 45 people.

Alia, who decried the level of violence in the state, appealed to politicians to support him in the efforts to address the insecurity “instead of politicising it.”

He also commended the security agencies’ prompt response and warned the locals against shielding the criminals.

The governor promised to restore peace to Ukum, urging politicians inciting violence and sponsoring the militia gangs in the domains to give peace a chance.

READ ALSO: Benue Gov, Alia, sets up judicial panels to probe predecessor, Ortom

He said: “If politicians are sponsoring militia gangs as the traditional leaders have pointed out, let them stop such evil. Their communities and the families in their local governments want peace.

“The person that went out there to cry wolf, has to come back and answer to his traditional rulers. He must tender apologies to me as the governor of the state, and then to the entire people of the state.

“Ransom was paid, but only two people were released, which led to the reprisal attack by the armed herders

“A lot would have been averted if the herders had been allowed to retreat peacefully, but the action of few evil people has put innocent people in harm’s way.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now