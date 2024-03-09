Troops arrest suspected killers of Kaduna community leader, ex-NAF personnel

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) have arrested some suspects in connection with the murder of the Ardo of Kamuru, Zangon- Kataf local government area of Kaduna State, Alhaji Saleh Umar.

The assailants abducted and killed Umar after collecting N2 million ransom.

The OPSH Media Officer, Maj. Samson Zhakom, said at a media briefing on Saturday in Jos that the troops also arrested suspected killers of retired Master Warrant Officer of the Nigerian Air Force, Hamza Musa.

He said the troops also arrested the suspected killer of some residents of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau and vandals of rail tracks in the operation carried out in conjunction with operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The spokesman said: “We have arrested the prime suspects in the gruesome murder of Alhaji Umar, the Ardo of Kamuru, Dutsen Bako village, Ikulu Chiefdom in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“They abducted and killed the community leader after collecting a ransom of N2 million.

“We have also arrested three persons who conspired and killed their father and uncle, Hamza Musa, a discharged Nigerian Air Force Master Warrant Officer.

“We also apprehended the suspected shooter of one Istifanus Musa, 55, at Bokkos in Plateau, during which one person sadly lost his life and another was injured.

“Similarly, we conducted joint sting operations with the DSS to the hideout of rail vandals and economic saboteurs in Plateau and made significant breakthroughs.

“Investigations showed that the killers of Alhaji Umar were behind the attempted kidnap of Mr. Sidi Kukah, the paramount Chief of Ikulu.

“Items recovered from some of the suspects included railway slippers, two articulated trucks, five car batteries, and one 12.5kg gas cylinder.

Others were one generator, one tyre, and one vehicle number plate.”

