Suspected bandits kidnap 15 students in Sokoto

Armed men suspected to be bandits in the early hours of Saturday abducted 15 students of Tsangaya School at Gidan Bakuso, Gada local government area of Sokoto State.

The proprietor of the school, Liman Abubakar, confirmed the incident to journalists in Sokoto.

He said the hoodlums invaded the school at about 1:00 a.m. and abducted the students, many of whom were sleeping at the time of the incident.

The incident occurred 48 hours after, a group of bandits stormed the Local Education Authority (LEA) Primary School in Kuriga town, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, and abducted more than 200 people, including pupils and staff at the facility.

Abubakar said: “So far, 15 students were unaccounted for, but we are still counting.

“They invaded the town at about 1:00 a.m., shot one person, and abducted a woman in the process.

“As they were leaving the town, they sighted our students rushing into their rooms and they kidnapped many of them.”

