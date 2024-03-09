News
Nigerian govt vows to rescue abducted citizens in Borno, Kaduna
The Nigerian government, on Saturday, issued a strong message condemning the recent kidnappings in Borno and Kaduna states, vowing to secure the safe return of all victims.
This comes after heavily armed gunmen abducted Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, at Wurge Community in Borno and Thursday’s kidnap of school children at Kuriga community in Kaduna State.
Reacting to the abductions, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated that they were utterly unacceptable and went against all fundamental values of humanity.
“Government stands resolutely against any form of violence or coercion targeted at innocent civilians, especially the most vulnerable among us.
“Our children deserve to seek education in conditions devoid of harm or threat of harm, and any threat to their security is a direct attack on the future of our country.
“While extending heartfelt sympathies to families and communities affected by these distressing events, President Bola Tinubu has directed security agencies to swiftly ensure the safe return of all abducted persons and the arrest of perpetrators.
“Government will spare no effort in the pursuit of justice for the victims and in its determination to hold perpetrators of such heinous acts accountable to the full extent of the law,’’ Idris stressed.
The abductions have sparked outrage and fear among Nigerians. Many are questioning the ability of authorities to protect civilians, particularly school children, from such attacks.
