Kaduna denies reports it hired private negotiator for abducted students

The Kaduna State Government, on Saturday, strongly refuted media reports claiming it hired a private negotiator to secure the release of students recently abducted from the state.

The abductions, which occurred on March 7th, involved 287 pupils from LEA Primary School and students of Government Secondary School, both located in Chikun Local Government Area.

The incident sparked a wave of national concern and prompted immediate action from the Kaduna authorities.

According to a statement released by the governor’s press secretary, Christian Aburime, the reports of a private negotiator are “categorically false.” The statement emphasized that the Kaduna State Government is solely responsible for efforts to secure the students’ safe return.

“The attention of the Kaduna State Government has been drawn to an outrightly mischievous and false report in the Punch Newspaper of 9th March 2024 stating that the Kaduna State Government has hired a private negotiator to facilitate the safe return of school children abducted in Kuriga community, Chikun Local Government of Kaduna State.”

The statement added, “We wish to state categorically that the Kaduna State Government did not hire any private negotiator, neither are we contemplating to make such a move. The hiring of a private negotiator only exists in the fertile imagination of the Punch Newspaper reporter.”

The exact approach being taken by the government remains undisclosed. However, the statement assured the public that “all necessary measures are being taken” to bring the students back safely.

The denial comes amidst heightened public scrutiny surrounding the kidnappings. Authorities are facing pressure to act swiftly and effectively to ensure the students’ well-being.

