ActionAid Nigeria demands immediate rescue of abducted Borno IDPs, Kaduna schoolchildren

ActionAid Nigeria, a leading civil society organization, on Friday, issued a strong condemnation of the recent abductions of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Borno State and schoolchildren in Kaduna State. The organization is urging the Federal Government of Nigeria (FG) to prioritize the safe return of the abductees.

Over 280 pupils and teachers of Government Secondary School and LEA Primary School at Kuriga, Kaduna State, were abducted by bandits on Thursday.

The bandits were reported to have invaded the Kuriga area of the Chikun Local Government Area of the state on Thursday, shooting at their victims before taking away at least 280 of the pupils and teachers from both schools.

The incident occurred barely 24 hours after insurgents abducted 200 internally displaced women while fetching firewood in the bush in Ngala, the headquarters of Gambarou-Ngala in Borno State.

The Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria, Andrew Mamesu, expressed deep concern for the abducted individuals and their families. “We vehemently condemn these brazen acts of terror on innocent civilians,” Mamedu stated. “These abductions tragically mirror past atrocities such as the Chibok and Dapchi girls,” he added, referring to well-known incidents of schoolgirl kidnappings in Nigeria.

Read Also: DSS asks Nigerians to be vigilant against explosives

“We vehemently condemn these brazen acts of terror on innocent civilians, which tragically mirror past atrocities such as the abductions of the Chibok and Dapchi girls. We call on the Kaduna and Borno State Governments and the Federal Government of Nigeria to prioritise the urgent rescue of the abducted IDPs and ensure their safe return to their families.

“Every passing moment without action brings us closer to a repeat of the tragic outcomes witnessed in previous abductions. It is absurd and unacceptable that over 200 Nigerians in Borno State have been kidnapped since February 29 without any decisive action being taken to rescue them and that scores of children were abducted in Kaduna State just a few days later. We refuse to tolerate the same failures and slow progress in rescuing our abducted compatriots,” he said.

ActionAid Nigeria is calling for immediate and decisive action from the FG. Mamedu emphasized, “The lives and well-being of the abductees must be the top priority of the states and federal government at this time.” The organization is urging the government to:

• Expedite the deployment of all necessary security resources to locate and secure the release of the abducted individuals.

• Work closely with local communities to gather intelligence and ensure their cooperation in the rescue efforts.

• Increase security measures in areas prone to abductions, particularly schools and IDP camps.

• Provide adequate support and resources to the families of the abducted, who are understandably distraught and anxious.

The abductions highlight the ongoing security challenges faced by many Nigerians, particularly those in vulnerable communities. Internally displaced persons, already uprooted from their homes due to conflict, are especially susceptible to attacks. Schools, which should be safe havens for learning, are increasingly becoming targets for kidnappings.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now