DSS asks Nigerians to be vigilant against explosives

The Department of State Services (DSS), on Friday, cautioned Nigerians to be vigilant against public dangers, especially Improvised Explosive Devices.

IEDs are locally made bombs used by bandits and terrorists to terrorise security agents or civilians alike in North East and North West regions of the country.

The DSS called on Nigerians to steer clear of crowded or suspicious areas.

The Director, PR & Strategic Communications Department of State Services National Headquarters, Peter Afunanya, gave the warning in a statement to felicitate with the Muslim faithful on the commencement of Ramadan and the Christians for the Lent period.

Afunanya also urged citizens to report any strange activities or movements to the security agencies.

The statement read in part: “Residents are advised to remain vigilant against public dangers especially Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs)

“Also, the general public is urged to stay informed about potential threats; avoid crowded or suspicious areas, and report to relevant security agencies any strange objects, activities, and movements of hostile elements. In the same vein, the Service calls for tolerance, bonds of brotherhood, dialogue, and peaceful coexistence among the populace.”

Afunanya, however, assured Nigerians that the DSS would provide intelligence to other security agencies to ensure the country is safe and secure.

He said: “Overall, the Service recommits to the provision of strategic intelligence to other sister agencies in order to achieve a safe and secure country. As we undertake these spiritual journeys in the Lenten and Ramadan periods, let us remember to love and share the values that unite us. Let us reaffirm our commitment to the values of mercy, tolerance, forgiveness, and being our brother’s keepers among others and by these, advance a more inclusive and equitable society for us all. ”

Afunanya further urged citizens to desist from engaging in indiscriminately inflating prices of goods and commodities, adding that it could undermine the security of the country.

”It appeals to stakeholders to refrain from economic exploitation, sabotage, or profiteering during these important obligations. This is more so that illegal practices such as price gouging or unethical marketing tactics are ungodly; violate fairness and can undermine the true essence of the holy events. As believers, it is incumbent upon us to uphold good standards and ensure that everyone can observe the religious duties with ease and dignity”, he said.

Afunanya also appealed to the two religious groups to ensure conflicts are prevented during Lent and Ramadan.

He said: “Furthermore, the Service encourages clerics and religious leaders to uphold empathy as well as prioritise cooperation and conflict prevention beyond the periods under reference. Similarly, the media is encouraged to utilise their platforms to foster informed and accurate engagements that (can) enhance the achievement of national security objectives and interests.

“DSS wishes to identify with the Christian and Muslim faithful at their Lent and coming Ramadan seasons respectively. Accordingly, the Management extends its heartfelt felicitations for peace, unity and harmony to adherents of these faiths.

“The DSS recognises the significance of these sacred rites and enjoins worshippers to promote understanding, compassion and respect for one another during and after the exercises”, he added.

