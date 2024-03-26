We had productive interaction on how to curb banditry,’ Gumi confirms invitation by DSS

The controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, on Tuesday, confirmed his invitation by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, on Monday, told journalists that the cleric had been invited by security agents over his perceived closeness to the bandits wreaking havoc in the North-West.

This came a few days after Gumi offered to dialogue with bandits who kidnapped scores of pupils and teachers at LGEA Primary School in Kuriga, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State on March 7.

In a post on his social media page on Tuesday titled: “Only one person is above the law: The Innocent!” the cleric said he had a productive interaction with the security agents during the session.

He wrote: “Last night, I got many frantic calls from well-wishers and journalists about a news item that I was interviewed by security. There is absolutely no cause for alarm.

“Yes, we had a productive interaction on how to curb banditry as we are all trying – each in his own sphere – to tackle the monster bedevilling the nation. There was no animosity but courtesy and full of respect.

“We all need as a nation to unite and work in synergy to achieve an everlasting peace. I thank you for your concern. May Allah continue to protect us all from all evil.”

