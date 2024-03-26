News
IPAC demands postponement of Jigawa local council election
The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Jigawa State has demanded the postponement of the local council election in the state.
In a communiqué issued after a meeting on Tuesday in Dutse, the council also called for an amendment of the state’s electoral law to give political parties one-year pre-election notice to prepare.
Although the tenure of the current local council officials in the state will expire on June 1, the State Independent Electoral Commission has not fixed a date for the election.
In the communiqué issued by its chairman in the state, Murtala Musa, and the Secretary, Isa Adams, IPAC stressed that it would be wrong to hold the election now while citizens contend with the harsh economic situation in the country.
It added that political parties in the state are not prepared to organise primaries or participate in the election.
The communiqué read: “There is the need to reform and amend the state’s electoral law to reflect the current realities, by giving political parties notice of 360 days to prepare well for the election.
“We thus finally and unanimously advise that the election be postponed to a later appropriate time.”
