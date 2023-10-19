IPAC charges judiciary to commit to democracy

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has charged the country’s judiciary to show more commitment to the nation’s democratic processes, especially at the tribunals.

The National Chairman of IPAC, Yabagi Sani, who made the call when he appeared on a Channels Television’s programme on Thursday, said the judiciary must be mindful of the judgement they deliver so as to save democracy in Nigeria.

Sani said with the nature of judgments delivered in some instances, it wasn’t clear whether the judiciary had the interest of democracy at heart.

“The judiciary has to sit up to be counted as those who really have this country at heart, as those who want it to work,” Sani said.

“The judiciary must stand up and say, yes, they are really for democracy. What I am seeing today is that the judiciary is not supporting democracy at all.

“With the kind of judgments, decisions, and orders they are giving, it doesn’t reflect people that have an interest in the survival of democracy and for a good reason, for the judiciary, whether it’s the military or the government, they don’t lose,” the IPAC boss said.

“Nigerians must stand up, not to attack or burn down anybody’s property or kill anybody, but to hold these people to account.

“Everything has to be referred to the law… Like the Electoral Act we have today, why should you say ‘It’s up to INEC to do what they want’ and then later you say, ‘Well, if they change, it’s okay?’” he queried.

