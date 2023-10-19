Ondo PDP calls on Assembly to begin impeachment process against Gov Akeredolu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has called on the state House of Assembly to begin the process of impeaching the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu for being away from the state for a long time.

According to the party, the governor had committed an impeachable offence for staying out of the state for over six months, adding that the need had arisen for the Assembly to commence the impeachment process against the governor.

The party made the call in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Kennedy Peretei, in Akure, on Thursday.

The party also alleged that Ondo State had been on auto-pilot for almost six months, grounding all activities of the government due to the ill health of the governor.

The statement read: “The time has come for the Ondo State House of Assembly to immediately begin the impeachment process of Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, for violation of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

“Unfortunately, rather than tell the citizens the truth, most of Akeredolu’s handlers have resorted to insulting the sensibilities of the people by making a public show of their ignorance. The handling of Akeredolu’s condition by his aides has robbed the governor of public sympathy.

“The Constitution envisaged that it is possible for a state governor to be ill or incapacitated as it is the case with Akeredolu now and therefore made safeguards. Section 193(2) states expressly that ‘the governor of a state shall hold regular meetings with the deputy governor and all commissioners of the government of the state for the purposes of determining the general direction of policies of the state’ amongst other provisions.

“When was the last time Akeredolu held a State Executive Council meeting? It is not a crime to be ill, but that will not be the reason an entire state must be brought to its knees. The PDP Ondo State chapter calls on the State Assembly to invoke section 189(1) to cause a medical panel to be instituted to ascertain Akeredolu’s medical status and do the needful in the interest of the people of the state.

“Our party wishes to urge the governor’s aides to stop ridiculing themselves by defending the indefensible and standing logic on its head.”

