APC sets up committee to broker peace between Gov Akeredolu, deputy

The All Progressives Congress (APC) national leadership is concerned about the conflict between Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and his deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Ahead of the 2024 governorship election in Ondo State, it appears there is no love lost between Governor Akeredolu and his deputy, Aiyedatiwa.

After months of denial, the crack in the relationship between Akeredolu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), and his deputy became manifest last week Tuesday as the governor sacked all the media aides of the latter and disbanded the press crew attached to his office.

The ugly development is coming barely a week after Akeredolu returned to Nigeria from his three-month medical vacation in Germany, where he had travelled to attend to his ill health.

In order to restore peace, the APC inaugurated a 9-man committee to try to address the situation.

The Committee, led by Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, a former governor of Katsina State, was tasked with mediating as well as ensuring the amicable reunion of all parties.

In a statement released on Friday in Abuja, the APC National Chairman’s Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofo, announced the party’s decision on the situation.

Olofo said the national secretariat of the party was really concerned about the unfortunate political situation in Ondo State, which if not quickly averted, may lead to further disaffection among party faithful.

“Therefore, in order to avert the misunderstanding, and after critical observation of the situation, the National Secretariat has decided to wade in, with a view to foster better understanding that may likely lead to amicable resolution.

“The party therefore assures all and sundry, that through this Committee, it will interact and dialogue with all the stakeholders in the state, based on mutual respect, with a view to finding a lasting solution.

“The National Secretariat urges all parties to remain calm, and extend all the necessary cooperation and support to the Masari-led Committee,” he stated.

