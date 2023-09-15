The Ondo chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has frowned at the continued stay in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu since his return from his medical leave in Germany.

The opposition party, while asking Akeredolu to leave Ibadan and return to Akure to complete his tenure, said Ibadan is not Ondo State’s capital, nothing that the governor should have stayed back in hospital abroad, if he was not yet fit to resume work fully.

The Ondo PDP, in a statement issued on Friday by its spokesman, Kennedy Ikantu Peretei, said Akeredolu has been governing the state from his Ibadan residence since his return from medical leave.

Ripples Nigeria reports that Akeredolu returned to the country on September 7 after a three-month medical leave in Germany.

The governor was welcomed by his close aides at his home in Ibadan where he was expected to spend a number of days before moving to the Government House in Akure.

The PDP however said that with Akeredolu governing the state from Oyo, he might have been brought back into the country “to foil an impeachment process”.

Read also: Chicago State University confirms Tinubu’s student records

The statement read in part: “Last week, the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Ondo State Chapter challenged the rationale for Akeredolu calling for a meeting in his Ibadan residence, instead of Ondo State where he was elected to govern,” the statement reads.

“Up till this moment, the Governor has not been seen anywhere near Ondo State.

“Akeredolu is beginning to fuel media speculations that, against the advice of his doctors, he was hurriedly brought into Nigeria to foil an impeachment process.

“He also ordered an upgrade of his Ibadan residence to include a replica of Executive Council Chambers, from where he intends to hold Exco meetings.

“Does Akeredolu want to make Ibadan the capital of Ondo State? What is the hurry to resume all about, if he cannot come to Ondo State?

“Would it not have made more sense if he was still attending to his health abroad? Why did he say he has resumed when indeed he has not?”

The party also asked Akeredolu to proceed on another medical leave if still unfit, rather than running the state from Oyo.

“Our party wishes to advise Akeredolu to come to Ondo State to complete his tenure,” the statement reads.

“But if he does not feel fit enough to resume, he can proceed on another medical leave instead of trying to pull wool over our eyes in Ondo State, the Ondo State PDP added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now