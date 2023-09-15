Politics
Peter Obi fears Nigeria could plunge into ‘lawlessness’
Peter Obi, the candidate for the Labour Party (LP) for president in 2023, claims that if present events in Nigeria are not addressed, the nation will only descend farther into anarchy.
Obi bemoaned the continuous erosion of the principles upon which Nigeria’s democracy is based.
In a personally signed statement published on Friday via his account on X (formerly Twitter), the former governor of Anambra State claimed that Nigeria is currently experiencing a trend of endemic corruption, abuse of the constitution, disregard for the rule of law, and transactional politics across all three branches of government.
Read Also: Lauretta Onochie calls for arrest of Peter Obi for allegedly instigating violence
He added however that he would continue to make himself available to offer the good leadership that Nigeria needs because he believes a better Nigeria is possible. Obi told citizens of the country not to give up despite the current happenings in Nigeria.
Obi made these assertions in a statement to mark the 2023 International Democracy Day.
He said, “On this year’s celebration of International Democracy Day, we must remind ourselves of the need to work together to build and deepen our nation’s democracy.
‘As witnessed in the country today, the mindless erosion of the very ideals and tenets on which Nigeria’s democracy was built, if not checked, will only push the nation deeper into lawlessness.
“The current trend of endemic corruption, abuse of the constitution, disrespect for the rule of law, and transactional politics which cuts across the executive, legislative and judicial arms of government,have continued to conflict with our nation’s enforcement of democracy.
“Consequently, our dear nation has continued to swing dangerously away from the boundaries of true democracy. Gradually, we are losing one of the biggest intangible assets that makes a nation strong, which is respect for the rule of law.
“I call on all Nigerians to remain committed to building and reinforcing our nation’s democracy. Once again, I restate my commitment to a new and truly democratic Nigeria. I am in this struggle solely for the betterment of our society.
“My vision of a New and truly democratic Nigeria is borne out of the deep conviction that Nigeria if given good leadership as I offer to give, will be beneficial to every Nigerian. We must not give up on our nation because a New and Truly Democratic Nigeria is POssible.
“Happy International Democracy Day Nigeria.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...