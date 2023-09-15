Peter Obi fears Nigeria could plunge into ‘lawlessness’

Peter Obi, the candidate for the Labour Party (LP) for president in 2023, claims that if present events in Nigeria are not addressed, the nation will only descend farther into anarchy.

Obi bemoaned the continuous erosion of the principles upon which Nigeria’s democracy is based.

In a personally signed statement published on Friday via his account on X (formerly Twitter), the former governor of Anambra State claimed that Nigeria is currently experiencing a trend of endemic corruption, abuse of the constitution, disregard for the rule of law, and transactional politics across all three branches of government.

He added however that he would continue to make himself available to offer the good leadership that Nigeria needs because he believes a better Nigeria is possible. Obi told citizens of the country not to give up despite the current happenings in Nigeria.

Obi made these assertions in a statement to mark the 2023 International Democracy Day.

He said, “On this year’s celebration of International Democracy Day, we must remind ourselves of the need to work together to build and deepen our nation’s democracy.

‘As witnessed in the country today, the mindless erosion of the very ideals and tenets on which Nigeria’s democracy was built, if not checked, will only push the nation deeper into lawlessness.

“The current trend of endemic corruption, abuse of the constitution, disrespect for the rule of law, and transactional politics which cuts across the executive, legislative and judicial arms of government,have continued to conflict with our nation’s enforcement of democracy.

“Consequently, our dear nation has continued to swing dangerously away from the boundaries of true democracy. Gradually, we are losing one of the biggest intangible assets that makes a nation strong, which is respect for the rule of law.

“I call on all Nigerians to remain committed to building and reinforcing our nation’s democracy. Once again, I restate my commitment to a new and truly democratic Nigeria. I am in this struggle solely for the betterment of our society.

“My vision of a New and truly democratic Nigeria is borne out of the deep conviction that Nigeria if given good leadership as I offer to give, will be beneficial to every Nigerian. We must not give up on our nation because a New and Truly Democratic Nigeria is POssible.

“Happy International Democracy Day Nigeria.”

