Lauretta Onochie calls for arrest of Peter Obi for allegedly instigating violence

Former Special Assistant on New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie, has called on the Department of State Services (DSS), to arrest the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, for allegedly instigating violence in the country.

Onochie, the immediate past chairperson of the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC) board who made the call on her X account on Tuesday night, said heavens will not fall if the police and DSS should arrest Obi over certain comments credited to him.

Onochie‘s call for Obi’s arrest came as a reaction to an old pre-election video posted by one Abubakar Sidiq Usman where Obi had called on his supporters to take the country back.

According to her, Obi was trying to provoke violence in the country using his supporters popularly called ‘Obidients’ following his defeat in the 2023 presidential election.

In the post, the former presidential aide said Obi’s posture has been that of desperation for someone who finished third in the poll.

“Attn: @OfficialDSSNG,@PoliceNG I think it’s high time you pulled this clown,” she wrote.

“This man, @PeterObi, continues to instigate his headless and consequently, brainless followers to a violent change of government. I have never seen a more desperate individual.

“There’s something sinister and ominous about a man who came 3rd in a race and wants to be declared the winner, AT ALL COST!

“I think it’s high time he was pulled in to answer a few questions. Nigerians want to know why Peter Obi is this desperate.

“But our noble and patriotic youth completely ignored them, because sensible youth in Nigeria are more in number than his headless mob.

“Pull him in, the heavens will not fall,” she wrote.

