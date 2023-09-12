Tribunal sacks LP’s Rep in Enugu constituency

The National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal sitting in Enugu on Tuesday sacked the lawmaker representing Udi/Ezeagu Federal Constituency of Enugu State, Sunday Umeha.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Umeha of the Labour Party as the winner of the February 25 election ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Dr. Festus Uzor.

Uzor, however, challenged the outcome of the election over alleged fraud in the exercise.

He also told the panel that Umeha did not properly resign from the PDP before he picked the LP ticket.

READ ALSO: Tribunal upholds PDP senator’s election in Enugu West

In its ruling, the three-member panel led by Justice A.M. Abubakar agreed with the petitioner that the respondent did not properly resign from the PDP before he was nominated as the LP candidate in the constituency.

Abubakar, who read the judgement, held that the resignation letter tendered by Umeha was signed by someone that was no longer a leader of PDP.

The panel, thereafter, directed INEC to issue a fresh certificate of return to Uzor as the duly elected lawmaker in the constituency.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now