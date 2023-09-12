Tribunal sacks PDP’s Dachung Bagos in Plateau federal constituency

The National and State Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal sitting Plateau State on Tuesday nullified the victory of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Dachung Bagos, in the February 25 election held in Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Bagos, a two-time lawmaker, as the winner of the election ahead of Jang Alfred of the Labour Party.

However, the LP candidate challenged the INEC’s declaration on two grounds.

The petitioner told the panel that the election was marred by widespread irregularities in many polling units in the constituency.

Alfred also asked the tribunal to nullify Bago’s victory over an invalid nomination by his party.

In its ruling, the tribunal agreed with the LP candidate that Bagos was not properly nominated by the PDP and consequently declared the petitioner as the winner of the election.

The panel ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return given to the PDP candidate and issue a fresh one to Alfred.

