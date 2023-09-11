Politics
Tribunal sacks PDP senator, declares ex-Gov Lalong winner of Plateau South election
The National and State Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Jos, Plateau State, on Monday declared former governor Simon Lalong as the duly elected senator for Plateau South district.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on February 27 declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Napoleon Bali, as the winner of the election ahead of Lalong who is the current minister of labour and employment.
But in its ruling, the three-member panel led by Justice Mahmoud Tukur nullified the PDP candidate’s victory in the election over an invalid nomination.
READ ALSO: Northern governors didn’t push for power shift to South because of Tinubu – Lalong
The panel held that Bali’s votes in the February 25 election were wasted votes as he was not properly nominated by his party.
However, the tribunal ruled that the petitioners could not prove the over-voting and non-compliance with the electoral act in the conduct of the election by INEC.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...