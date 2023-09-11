Tribunal affirms Peter Akpatason’s election in Akoko Edo

The National and House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Benin on Monday affirmed the election of Peter Akpatason as the lawmaker representing Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency of Edo State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Akpatason of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election after he polled 14,982 votes to defeat 17 other candidates in the election.

The Labour Party candidate, Omobayo Godwin, who finished third in the election with 7992 votes, however, approached the tribunal to nullify Akpatason’s victory over alleged non-compliance with the Electoral Act by INEC.

In its ruling, the member panel led by Justice Yusuf Mohammed dismissed the LP candidate’s petition for lack of merit.

The tribunal held that the petitioner failed woefully to prove that INEC unlawfully declared Akpatason as the winner of the election.

