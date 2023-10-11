Rhodes-Vivour appeals tribunal’s verdict on Lagos governorship election

The Labour Party governorship in Lagos State, Gbadebo-Rhodes Vivour (GRV) has appealed the state’s election tribunal’s verdict on the March 18 governorship election in the state.

The three-member panel led by Justice Mikail Abdullahi on September 25 upheld Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s victory in the election.

The tribunal dismissed the petitions filed by Rhodes-Vivour and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Abdulaziz Adediran aka Jandor for lack of merit.

In a notice of appeal dated October 7 and filed by one of his lawyers, Olagbade Benson, the LP candidate challenged the verdict on 21 grounds.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) were listed as respondents in the case.



READ ALSO: Tribunal okays Sanwo-Olu’s election, dismisses Jandor, Rhodes-Vivour’s petitions

The notice was seen by journalists on Wednesday.

In the appeal, Rhodes-Vivour said the tribunal erred in law when it relied on the Court of Appeal’s decision in the petition filed by the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi against INEC to to strike out the evidence of his subpoenaed witnesses.

He also claimed that the tribunal erred in law when it held that his three witnesses did not fall within the category of people that could be subpoenaed and subsequently discountenanced their oral evidence.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now