No evidence Tinubu forged CSU documents submitted to INEC – Report

A report has ruled out forgery of President Bola’s academic records submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission for the February 25 election.

In a report published by its Global Disinformation Team on Wednesday, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) said there was no evidence the president altered the information in the documents he presented to the commission contrary to claims by his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Atiku Abubakar.

During a press conference held in Abuja last Thursday, the former Vice President declared that Tinubu’s academic records were fraught with forgery and discrepancies.

This followed the release of the president’s documents by the Chicago State University in line with the directive of a court in the United States.

In his deposition, the CSU Registrar, Caleb Westberg, said Tinubu studied and graduated from the institution like every other student.

He, however, said the copy of the diploma the president presented to INEC did not emanate from CSU.

Atiku had since applied to file fresh evidence obtained from the institution against the former Lagos State governor at the Supreme Court.

But in the report, the BBC said the Social Security Number in the transcript from CSU matched what it had in other documents in which Tinubu’s gender was marked as male.

It reported that apart from the gender discrepancy, the birth dates in some of the released documents did not match the president’s official date of birth put on March 29, 1952.

“Tinubu’s transcript from the CSU has his date of birth as March 29, 1954. However, his undergraduate admissions application form had his date of birth as March 29, 1955.

“Former Vice President Atiku’s lawyer during cross-examination questioned the date of birth on the certificate during Westberg’s deposition on the forms submitted to INEC. He did because Tinubu was said to have given his date of birth as March 29, 1952.

“Mr. Westberg, however, responded that the discrepancies could have been due to a human error.

“Mr. Westerberg said that the school could authenticate this particular diploma because it was still in its possession,” the media organisation stated.

BBC also contacted CSU on the matter and the university reiterated its earlier position that President Tinubu attended and completed his studies.

“We are confident and always have been in the veracity and integrity of our records regarding Tinubu’s attendance and completion of graduation requirements,” It quoted CSU as saying in a statement.

