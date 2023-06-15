INEC presents Tinubu’s form, BVAS report for 36 states, FCT to tribunal

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, on Thursday, presented documents to the presidential election petition tribunal in respect of the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his party on the February 25 election.

He tendered the documents through the INEC Deputy Director, Certification and Complaints, Legal Drafting and Clearance Department, Mrs. Morenikeji Tairu.

They include Form EC9 of President Bola Tinubu, who is the second respondent in the petition.

The Form EC9 is an affidavit in support of particulars of persons seeking election to the office of president and vice-president.

The court had on Wednesday issued a subpoena on Yakubu in respect of certain documents relating to the conduct of the election following an application by Atiku.

Counsel to the petitioners, Mr. Chris Uche (SAN), told the panel that his clients had in their application dated May 26, listed 11 items for the INEC chairman to present at the tribunal.

He, however, told the panel that only four items requested by the petitioners were available.

The items available were Form EC8D series (results from states); EC8DA (final declaration of results); Certified True Copies (CTCs) of Rivers Bi-modal Verification Accreditation System (BVAS) report.

Others were the BVAS report from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Form EC9 (personal information Tinubu supplied to INEC before the election).

