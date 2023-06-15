Tinubu solicits governors’ support on management of Nigeria’s economy

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday solicited the support of state governors in the task of turning around Nigeria’s economy.

The president, who made the call at the inauguration of the National Economic Council (NEC) in Abuja, pointed out that his administration had started moves to improve the economy with the removal of fuel subsidy and unification of the exchange rates.

He also listed eight priority areas for urgent attention and called for collective frameworks that would stimulate a buoyant economy that meets the needs of the poor and vulnerable.

The president assured the governors that the administration would address issues that devalue the lives of Nigerians, with a focus on security, economy, jobs, agriculture, infrastructure, monetary policy, and fuel subsidy.

Tinubu said: “It is worthy of note that the monthly meeting of NEC chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima has remained officially the economic platform for robust dialogue among the Federal Government, the 36 state governors, the Central Bank of Nigeria, and other key stakeholders.

“In my inaugural speech of May 29, 2023, I expressed this administration’s commitment to improving the lives of Nigerians in a manner that not just reflects our humanity, but encourages compassion towards one another and duly rewards our collective efforts to resolve the social ills that seek to divide us.

“I also listed the principles that will guide our administration and it is as follows: to be impartial and govern according to the constitution and ensure the rule of law, to defend the nation from terror and all forms of criminality, to promote economic growth and development through job creation, food security and putting an end to poverty.

“The principle also includes to prominently feature women and youths in all our activities; to take proactive steps such as championing a credit culture and; to discourage corruption while strengthening the effectiveness and efficiency of various anti-corruption agencies.”

The president stressed that the policies and programmes of the government would be driven by compassion for the less privileged.

He said women and youths would be involved in the design and implementation of issues that impact their lives to ensure inclusivity.

Tinubu urged NEC to stimulate ideas through robust discussions that would improve the livelihood of Nigerians.

“It is evident that the task of growing our economy is enormous but you and I asked for it.

“We campaigned for it, we even danced for it, we begged for it, so we have no reason to complain.

“We must harness the growth potential of Nigeria and bring about serious development that will take us from a potential nation to a pragmatic economic development in a rapid manner.

“Members of this country are behind us, they want reform and they want it quick to impact their lives,’’ he added.

