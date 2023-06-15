Politics
Abass constitutes 7 special committees for House of Representatives
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has set up seven special committees for the coordination of legislative activities in the House.
The speaker constituted the committees on Thursday in Abuja.
They are Internal Security Committee led by Mohammed Danjuma, Selection Committee chaired by the speaker himself, and the Media Committee to be headed by Buka Ibrahim.
Others are the Legislative Agenda Committee to be supervised by Prof. Julius Ihonbvare and the Rules and Business Committee has Igariwey Iduma as the chairman.
READ ALSO: Abbas emerges new Speaker, House of Representatives
Hon. Wale Raji will head the Welfare Committee while Tunji Olawuyi is the chairman of the House Ethics and Privileges Committee.
Abbas and the lawmaker representing Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State, Benjamin Kalu, were elected as speaker and deputy speaker of the House of Representatives on Tuesday.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...