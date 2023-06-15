Abass constitutes 7 special committees for House of Representatives

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has set up seven special committees for the coordination of legislative activities in the House.

The speaker constituted the committees on Thursday in Abuja.

They are Internal Security Committee led by Mohammed Danjuma, Selection Committee chaired by the speaker himself, and the Media Committee to be headed by Buka Ibrahim.

Others are the Legislative Agenda Committee to be supervised by Prof. Julius Ihonbvare and the Rules and Business Committee has Igariwey Iduma as the chairman.

Hon. Wale Raji will head the Welfare Committee while Tunji Olawuyi is the chairman of the House Ethics and Privileges Committee.

Abbas and the lawmaker representing Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State, Benjamin Kalu, were elected as speaker and deputy speaker of the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

