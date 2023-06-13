Abbas emerges new Speaker, House of Representatives

Hon. Tajudeen Abass has been declared the Speaker of the House of Representatives after voting ended on Tuesday in the lower federal legislative assembly.

Abbas, the anointed candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as well as the preferred candidate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, crossed the threshold after a significant majority of the members-elect openly declared their votes for him.

He polled 363 votes to emerge winner of the contest, beating current Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase and Sani Jaji, who both secured three votes each.

