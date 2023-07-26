Again, Abass meets with resident doctors over strike

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass, on Wednesday met with the national leadership of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) in Abuja.

The doctors began an indefinite strike on Wednesday over the Federal Government’s failure to honour their demands.

The association was demanding the immediate payment of a backlog of unpaid salaries to its members, payment of the 2023 medical residency training fund (MRTF) and the immediate release of the circular on one-for-one replacement, among others.

READ ALSO: Resident doctors begin strike Wednesday

Abass met with the leadership of the association on Monday in a bid to stave off the strike.

He also met with President Bola Tinubu on the matter on Tuesday night.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now