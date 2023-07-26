News
Again, Abass meets with resident doctors over strike
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass, on Wednesday met with the national leadership of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) in Abuja.
The doctors began an indefinite strike on Wednesday over the Federal Government’s failure to honour their demands.
The association was demanding the immediate payment of a backlog of unpaid salaries to its members, payment of the 2023 medical residency training fund (MRTF) and the immediate release of the circular on one-for-one replacement, among others.
READ ALSO: Resident doctors begin strike Wednesday
Abass met with the leadership of the association on Monday in a bid to stave off the strike.
He also met with President Bola Tinubu on the matter on Tuesday night.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...