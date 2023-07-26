News
Nigerian Army gives reason for detention of soldier preaching on social media
The Nigerian Army has given reason for the arrest and detention of a soldier found preaching on social media, Lance Corporal Musa Adamu.
A report emerged on social media during the week that Adamu, who was attached to the Amphibious Training School, 63 Brigade, was detained for converting from Islam to Christianity.
However, in a statement issued on Wednesday by its Director of Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, the army said the soldier was invited for preaching in uniform but absconded from duty for six months.
He added that the soldier was not detained for religious affiliation.
Nigerian Army says it lacks capacity, intelligence to locate Chibok girls
The statement read: “Lance Corporal Musa Adamu, a personnel of the Amphibious Training School, was attached to 63 Brigade but was found preaching in uniform on a social media platform in violation of extant Social Media policy for the Armed Forces of Nigeria.
“This prompted his invitation for interrogation by relevant authorities.
“Rather than present himself for the investigation, he absconded for about six and a half months, resulting in the declaration of the soldier on Absence Without Official Leave (AWOL). The action of the personnel violates Section 58 (a) (b) Obstruction of Provost Officers and Section 59 (a) (b) Absence Without Leave.
“It must be clarified, that once a personnel is absent from his unit for 7 days without any justification, he will be declared AWOL. This automatically triggers the freezing of his salary account, until the personnel returns to unit and is arraigned and sanctioned
