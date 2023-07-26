Niger: Tinubu meets Benin Republic president in Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday met with his Benin Republic counterpart, Patrice Talon, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting between the two leaders took place a few hours after dissident soldiers detained the Niger Republic President, Mohammed Basoum, in what appeared to be a coup attempt.

President Tinubu, who is the current Chairman of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of States and Governments, had since condemned the development and demanded the restoration of order in the landlocked West African nation.

Talon, Basoum and their Guinea Bissau counterpart, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, visited the president last week.

The Benin Republic leader arrived at the State House at 4:47 p.m., and was immediately ushered into the president’s office for a closed-door session.

Although the agenda of the meeting has not been made public, it may not be unconnected with happenings in Niger Republic.

