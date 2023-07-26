NLC gives Nigerian govt 7-day ultimatum to reverse fuel price hike, others

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday gave the Federal Government a seven day-ultimatum to reverse its unpopular policies, including the hike in fuel price and university tuition fees, among others.

Fuel marketers increased the price of fuel from N500 to more than N600 litre last week throughout the country.

This followed the removal of fuel subsidy by the current administration.

In a Communique issued at the end of its Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting held on Tuesday in Abuja and signed by its President, Joe Ajaero; and the General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, NLC threatened to declare an indefinite nationwide strike from August 2 if the federal government fails to address its demands.

The communique read: “The Federal Government has continued to treat Nigerians as Slaves and a conquered people which it treats with impunity without any concern on the consequences”.

“That the federal government has continued in an unholy mission of robbing the poor to pay the rich in Nigeria as typified by its continued frustration of the activation of the agreed alternatives to Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and new hike in prices of PMS to N617 per litre.

“That the NNPCL has turned itself into the forces of demand and supply and fixes the price of Petroleum products while mouthing deregulation.

“That Government’s conduct suggests it does not intend to commit itself to the MoU it signed with NLC and TUC.

“We have given the Federal Government a seven-day ultimatum within which to meet all our demands and to embark on a nation-wide action beginning Wednesday the 2nd of August, 2023 to compel the government to reverse its anti-poor and anti- workers policies.”

