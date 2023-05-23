Business
Unlicensed fuel marketers to face sanctions as Nigerian govt reviews oil sector rules
The Federal Government on Monday, declared that no unlicensed petroleum product dealer would be permitted to load items starting from June 1, 2023, and that such enterprises would be shut down starting from that date.
This was stated by the Executive Director, Distribution Systems, Storage and Retailing Infrastructure of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) Ogbugo Ukoha.
Read Also: Oil marketers fail to sell fuel at uniform price despite Nigeria govt paying retailers N173.2bn
Ukoha was addressing stakeholders in Abuja during an engagement on gas usage in Nigeria through the NMDPRA.
He said that “no licence, no loading of any petroleum product” after June 1, 2023, and that anyone wishing to transact in petroleum products must get a licence.
“No licence, no loading. We still have like nine days to do the right thing and comply. As the scripture says, obedience is better than sacrifice. As a regulator we prefer that people comply so that it doesn’t have adverse effects on your businesses.
“If there is no compliance, we can assure you from the authority that from 1st of June, there will be no licence, no loading. Any depot, any licensed operator who supplies petroleum products to an unlicensed facility, we will shut down that operator,” Ukoha further noted.
He added, “I want to make a special appeal that anybody who wants to handle petroleum products in excess of 500-litre storage, is required to obtain a licence. Our licensing procedure includes going through what your equipment is, the distance, hazards, procedures and everything.”
