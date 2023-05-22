Nigerian stock exchange hits N28.52trn market cap, Zenith Bank, Access Corporation among top trades

Nigerian stock exchange appreciated in value by 0.34 per cent on Monday, as the market capitalisation of the bourse increased from N28.42 trillion to N28.52 trillion.

This means the Nigerian equity capitalisation increased by about N100 billion. The growth was driven by the 181.2 basis points gained by the All-Share Index, which rose from 52,187.93 ASI to 52,369.13 ASI.

Trading closed with investors exchanging 315.69 million shares in 5,846 deals, valued at N4.03 billion.

Last week Friday, traders exchanged 810.77 million shares, which were valued at N8.20 billion.

Ikeja Hotel led the gainers’ list with a N0.20kobo rise in share price to move from N2.03 to N2.23kobo per share.

Academy share value was up by N0.15kobo to end trading at N1.68kobo from N1.53kobo per share.

Prestige gained 9.76 per cent to move from N0.41kobo to N0.45kobo per share.

NPF Microfinance gained N0.17kobo to close at N1.92kobo, above its opening price of N1.75kobo per share.

C&I Leasing’s share ended the day with N3.51kobo, rising from N3.20kobo after gaining N0.31kobo.

NCR topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.30kobo to drop from N3.09 to N2.79kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance’s share price dropped by 8.89 per cent to end trading at N0.41kobo from N0.45kobo per share.

Neimeth lost N0.11kobo to end trading with N1.39kobo from N1.50kobo per share.

Ardova’s share dropped from N20.15kobo to N18.75kobo per share after losing N1.40kobo during trading.

Royal Exchange lost 5.77 per cent to drop from N0.52kobo to N0.49kobo per share.

Zenith Bank led the day’s top trading with 53.43 million shares valued at N1.38 bllion.

Access Corporation traded 48.03 million shares worth N486.29 million.

UBA sold 31.11 million shares worth N261.96 million.

Mansard followed with 23.55 million shares valued at N74.36 million, while GTCO traded 20.11 million shares valued at N541.03 million.

