I inherited 2,124,000 IDPs, dysfunctional civil service, Benue Gov, Alia says

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State on Wednesday, revealed that his administration inherited 2,124,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and a dysfunctional civil service.

The governor, who made the revelation when he played host to the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Matthias Schmale, also said that he inherited youth unemployment, hunger and child malnutrition.

Alia said: “Our administration on assumption of office encountered an enormous humanitarian crisis occasioned by various forms of conflicts and natural disasters, which has left us with internally displaced persons.

“This covers 37,412 households with a total population of 2,124,000.

“Out of this number, 241,342 persons are in 13 IDP camps while the balance of 1,882,658 live within their host communities.

“A dysfunctional civil service with months of unpaid salaries, youth unemployment, hunger and child-malnutrition”.

The governor further lamented that the state had continued to experience intense conflicts and tensions as a consequence of herder/farmers clashes as well as inter-communal skirmishes which, he said, have continued to disrupt the agrarian lives of the people of the state.

The governor also listed other challenges facing his administration to include dilapidated educational and health facilities and open defecation as well as insecurity, appealing to the United Nations for support

“We look to the United Nations for support in implementing comprehensive security initiatives, such as community policing programmes, early warning systems, and conflict resolution mechanisms.

“By working collaboratively, we can reduce tensions, prevent violence, and create an atmosphere of peace and security for all. I and my team are working on a template in this regard and will soon be shared with your office in the hope that adequate support will be received”, Alia said.

