Gov. Alia appoints new accountant-general in Benue

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has approved the appointment of Mrs. Theresa Nyitse as Acting Accountant General in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Sir Tersoo Kula, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Makurdi.

She will take over from Mr. Agwaza Iorkpiligh, who had been relieved of the position.

The appointment, according to the governor’s aide, took immediate effect.

Until her appointment, Nyitse was an Accountant, Central Accounts in the Office of the State Accountant General.

