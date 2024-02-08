Politics
Benue APC ratifies Omakolo as acting chair after late-night meeting with Gov Alia
Amidst ongoing tensions within the Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party’s State Executive Committee ratified the appointment of Benjamin Omakolo as acting chairman late on Wednesday night.
The meeting, held at the government house and led by Governor Hyacinth Alia, lasted until 10:45 pm, highlighting the urgency surrounding the decision. It comes after the suspension of former chairman Austin Agada by his ward executive in Ihaje.
The governor stated that the situation became necessary following the court order which restrained the suspended chairman from parading himself as party chair.
He said, “Most people, particularly, elders from Zone C, having seen the unfolding event in the party called me and said that we should not allow this party to sink because everyone worked tirelessly for the victory of the party.
“It holds prospective future of late but the suspension of Agada by his ward exco is worrisome and the court decision restraining him from parading himself as chairman has created a vacuum.
“And party elders from Zone C wanted the replacement, we can’t wait further to fill the space for the party to function well.
“It became an honor for me to fill the vacant position, it behooves me to now call Benjamin Omakolo the current welfare officer of the state committee to take over pending when court issues are resolved.
“It is necessary that APC members in the state will not be disenfranchised, the acting chairman will have to take over to oversee the affairs of the party.”
