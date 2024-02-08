12 new House of Reps members take oaths of office

Twelve new members of the House of Representatives have taken their oath of office today.

This was a sequel to their victories in last Saturday’s National Assembly re-run elections.

The Speaker of the House, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, presided over the swearing-in of the new Federal Lawmakers on the floor of the Green Chambers of the National Assembly.

Even though 15 candidates won the polls, 12 winners attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Seven out of the 15 are of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), five were from the main opposition party, the main Peoples Democratic Party,l (PDP), three from the Young Progressives Party (YPP), whereas one came from the Labour Party (LP).

Family members, friends and political associates all accompanied the newly sworn-in members to the National Assembly Complex.

