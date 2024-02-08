INEC releases details of polling units for Taraba, Enugu supplementary election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the details of 33 Polling Units (PUs) where the supplementary election will be held in Taraba and Enugu State on February 14.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Sam Olumekun, released the details on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the supplementary election would be held in 24 polling units in Taraba and eight in Enugu State.

According to him, the election will also take place in three local government areas that make up the Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency of Taraba State.

Olumekun said: “As declared by the Returning Officer, there are 15 polling units in Jalingo, seven in Yorro, and two in Zing where supplementary elections will be held, making a total of 24 polling units for the Constituency.

“The full list and delimitation details of the Polling Units, including number of registered voters and Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) collected, have been uploaded to the Commission’s website and social media platforms.

“In the case of Enugu South 1 State Constituency where the election will also be held on Wednesday, February 14, the names and delimitation details of the eight polling units remain unchanged.”

He urged political parties, candidates, supporters, and agents to maintain the peace during the poll.

