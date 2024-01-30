Politics
Labour Party members facing threats after 2023 elections —Abure
The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, has said that his life and that of other members of the party have been under threat since the 2023 general elections.
The LP chairman, however, vowed that no amount of threat would deter party members from rescuing Nigeria from the hands of dangerous individuals.
Abure, who stated this during a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, said: “We have been faced with many challenges since the end of the 2023 election. They have threatened my life. As a matter of fact, my life has been under threat since the 2023 elections, and that of other members of our party.
“But we will not be deterred because we know that the struggle to free Nigeria from the grips of some dangerous individuals isn’t going to be an easy task.”
Details later…
